PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) Shares Up 4.4%

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Free Report) shot up 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.21 and last traded at $2.15. 13,203 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 11,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

PainReform Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PainReform

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PainReform stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned 0.29% of PainReform as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

PainReform Company Profile

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. The company engages in developing PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia.

