Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PNR. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.21.

Get Pentair alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNR

Pentair Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $63.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.75 and a 200 day moving average of $63.69. Pentair has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $71.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.19.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Pentair had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.66%.

Insider Activity at Pentair

In related news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $243,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,371.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Pentair by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth $385,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pentair by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,739,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,645,000 after purchasing an additional 117,538 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Pentair by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Pentair by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.