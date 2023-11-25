Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Receives $33.27 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.27.

Several research firms have recently commented on PINS. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Pinterest from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.10 price target on the stock.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $31.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.16, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $32.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.34 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 134,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,026,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 134,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,026,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $53,958.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,468. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,935 shares of company stock worth $4,752,888 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

