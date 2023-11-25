PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $18,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Welltower by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 105.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Welltower by 30.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $89.62 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.62 and a 12-month high of $89.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.71, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.92.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 508.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on WELL. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.38.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

