PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 13,651 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,651 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.33% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $20,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 185.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VCLT opened at $73.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.56. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $67.47 and a 52-week high of $83.22.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.326 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

