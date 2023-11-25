PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $22.67 Million Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 646,962 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 23,984 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Corning worth $22,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after buying an additional 671,480 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Corning by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,601,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,114,880,000 after acquiring an additional 686,278 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,953,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $563,232,000 after acquiring an additional 741,788 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,838,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $557,680,000 after acquiring an additional 336,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Corning by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $438,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $28.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50, a P/E/G ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.36.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s payout ratio is 164.71%.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

