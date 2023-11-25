PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $23,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HUM. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $590.28.

Shares of HUM opened at $518.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $501.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $485.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $423.29 and a 1-year high of $558.04.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.68%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

