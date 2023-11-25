PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $23,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in Fiserv by 280.8% during the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth approximately $404,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 0.3% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Fiserv by 6.2% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp boosted its position in Fiserv by 0.9% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 68,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,605,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock opened at $125.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $122.39.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

