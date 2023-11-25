Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC) Shares Down 19.2%

Positron Co. (OTCMKTS:POSC – Get Free Report) was down 19.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.01. Approximately 10,330 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 7,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

Positron Stock Up 8.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average is $1.34.

About Positron

Positron Corporation, a nuclear medicine healthcare company, specializes in the business of cardiac positron emission tomography (PET) imaging in the United States. It offers attrius PET scanner, clinical and technical services, and financing solutions enables healthcare providers to accurately diagnose cardiac disease, improve patient outcomes, and practice cost effective medicines.

