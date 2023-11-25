Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Power REIT Stock Performance

Shares of Power REIT stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average of $1.36. Power REIT has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power REIT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Power REIT by 313.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in Power REIT by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 29,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 12,511 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Power REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Power REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Power REIT by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 26.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power REIT Company Profile

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

