PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 577,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,890 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of PPL worth $15,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PPL by 83.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPL opened at $26.31 on Friday. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $31.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). PPL had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. PPL’s payout ratio is 86.49%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PPL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on PPL from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.13.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

