Praxis Precision Medicines Stock to Reverse Split on Wednesday, November 29th (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split on Wednesday, November 29th. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, November 29th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, November 29th.

Praxis Precision Medicines Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRAX opened at $1.18 on Friday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $5.25. The firm has a market cap of $151.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on PRAX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jill Desimone acquired 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,375. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $1,644,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,011 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,543,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 146,810 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,079,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,998,000.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

