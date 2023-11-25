Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 6,606 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,606 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 39,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 0.3 %

HPE stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.44. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $18.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.54.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $5,995,919.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,361,452.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $5,995,919.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,361,452.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $7,601,772.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,952,686.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

