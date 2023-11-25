Profund Advisors LLC Buys 135 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 254.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 65.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 16.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth about $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 43.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.50.

CMI stock opened at $225.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $203.18 and a one year high of $265.28. The stock has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 billion. On average, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

