Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Graco by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 93,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Graco by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 828,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,512,000 after buying an additional 78,664 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Graco by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Graco by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Graco by 13.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 60,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graco Price Performance

Shares of Graco stock opened at $81.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.09 and a 200-day moving average of $78.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.23 and a 1-year high of $87.94.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $539.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.12 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 392 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $31,669.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,059 shares in the company, valued at $408,716.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 392 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $31,669.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,059 shares in the company, valued at $408,716.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 12,992 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $1,047,025.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,546,001.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,720 shares of company stock worth $3,739,060. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on GGG shares. StockNews.com raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Graco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

