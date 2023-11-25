Profund Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Gartner by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,502,000 after purchasing an additional 14,618 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Gartner by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Gartner by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,415,000 after purchasing an additional 19,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Stock Down 0.3 %

IT stock opened at $427.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $368.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.38. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.60 and a 12 month high of $432.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The company has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.24.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total value of $167,685.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,920.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total transaction of $40,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,254.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total transaction of $167,685.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,920.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,140 shares of company stock valued at $35,420,368 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on IT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $363.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gartner

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.