Profund Advisors LLC Has $407,000 Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Amcor by 13.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 27,213 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Amcor by 33.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Amcor by 23.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 121,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 22,888 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Amcor by 5.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 202,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 58.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 45,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 16,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMCR opened at $9.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $12.78.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.76%.

AMCR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

