Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,049 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Watsco by 192.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,376,000 after purchasing an additional 35,908 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Watsco by 7.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,474,000 after acquiring an additional 9,566 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Watsco by 27.7% during the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in Watsco during the second quarter valued at about $2,721,000. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WSO shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Watsco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Watsco from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Watsco from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.78.

Watsco Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $395.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $370.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $243.38 and a 1-year high of $406.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.89.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.07. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.69%.

Watsco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.