Prologis’ (PLD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $130.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Prologis from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $139.00.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $112.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.08. The company has a market cap of $103.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. Prologis has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $136.67.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $980,759,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Prologis by 69,785.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,903,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $969,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892,082 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Prologis by 12,581.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,760,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,168,000 after buying an additional 5,715,081 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $333,749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

