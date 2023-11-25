ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $5,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 64.7% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 42.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XYL. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Xylem from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Melius raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xylem

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of XYL stock opened at $103.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $118.58. The company has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.86.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.10%.

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.