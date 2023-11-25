ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 335 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 93.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 292.5% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.83.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $156.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.90 and a 12-month high of $173.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.31 and its 200-day moving average is $155.62.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 65.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $175,572.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $175,572.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,221.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,255 shares of company stock valued at $741,016. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

Featured Articles

