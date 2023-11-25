ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $5,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTB. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 501.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 86,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after buying an additional 72,308 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 74.2% during the first quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 216,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,993,000 after buying an additional 92,288 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 14.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after buying an additional 12,116 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $416,000. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MTB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.62.

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.4 %

MTB stock opened at $125.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.84. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $172.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.01%.

Insider Activity

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $100,936.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,894.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $100,936.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,894.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $110,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,561.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading

