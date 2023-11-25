Purpose Bitcoin ETF (TSE:BTCC.B) Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Purpose Bitcoin ETF (TSE:BTCC.B – Get Free Report) fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$7.29 and last traded at C$7.38. 673,995 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 632,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.49.

Purpose Bitcoin ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.70.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Purpose Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purpose Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.