Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for The Progressive Co. Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Progressive in a report issued on Monday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the insurance provider will earn $2.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.48. The consensus estimate for Progressive’s current full-year earnings is $5.44 per share.

PGR has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup raised Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Progressive from $128.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.47.

PGR stock opened at $163.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $95.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.43. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $164.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.00 and a 200-day moving average of $137.93.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total value of $220,412.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,451,205.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $220,412.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,451,205.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $2,892,178.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,610 shares in the company, valued at $879,724.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,021 shares of company stock worth $8,028,487. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth $18,597,800,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 95.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Progressive by 109.1% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its position in Progressive by 270.0% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

