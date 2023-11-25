Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Cut by Analyst

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 21st. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for The Hain Celestial Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $11.03 on Thursday. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $22.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $989.50 million, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.76.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $425.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carlyn R. Taylor bought 18,175 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 53,957 shares in the company, valued at $593,527. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendy P. Davidson bought 10,000 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 73,175 shares of company stock worth $768,525 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 15.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,081,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,172,000 after buying an additional 1,342,432 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,152,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,217 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,323,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,293,000 after purchasing an additional 232,596 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 12.6% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,131,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,848,000 after purchasing an additional 462,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,752,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,913,000 after purchasing an additional 398,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

