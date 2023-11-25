Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Issued By Zacks Research

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of STERIS in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 21st. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.20. The consensus estimate for STERIS’s current full-year earnings is $8.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for STERIS’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.52 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.48 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.90 EPS.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). STERIS had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

STE has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Monday, September 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.60.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $203.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 0.87. STERIS has a 1 year low of $173.21 and a 1 year high of $254.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in STERIS by 11.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 10,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in STERIS by 1.1% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in STERIS by 4.1% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in STERIS by 14.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in STERIS by 5.8% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.61%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

