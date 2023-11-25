Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Boosted by Analyst

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of 2seventy bio in a research note issued on Monday, November 20th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.26). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for 2seventy bio’s current full-year earnings is ($3.99) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for 2seventy bio’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TSVT. Guggenheim downgraded shares of 2seventy bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of 2seventy bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of 2seventy bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of 2seventy bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of 2seventy bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

2seventy bio Stock Performance

TSVT opened at $1.77 on Thursday. 2seventy bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average is $6.86. The stock has a market cap of $89.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2seventy bio

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in 2seventy bio by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 50,166 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in 2seventy bio by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 779,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 258,265 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in 2seventy bio by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 44,895 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 2seventy bio by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 11,853 shares during the period. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 2seventy bio

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and chimeric antigen receptor-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Featured Articles

