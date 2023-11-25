Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $57,000 Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 52.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after acquiring an additional 9,028 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 188.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 22,633 shares in the last quarter.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $79.65 on Friday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52 week low of $57.10 and a 52 week high of $84.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.64.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.47%. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Stash Ptak sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $57,486.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,595.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 7,333 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $553,494.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,470 shares in the company, valued at $6,149,355.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 780 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $57,486.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,595.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,582 shares of company stock worth $7,879,519 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Signet Jewelers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Signet Jewelers

About Signet Jewelers

(Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.