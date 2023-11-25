Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $73,000 Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,628,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 63,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

NYSE:SWK opened at $91.41 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.27 and a 1-year high of $104.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of -234.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.32.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -830.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWK. StockNews.com raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.80.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

