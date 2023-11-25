Quadrant Capital Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 535.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $1,406,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,630,201.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 565,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,875,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $1,406,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,630,201.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,319 shares of company stock valued at $20,807,292. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSM has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.31.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $183.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.55. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.44 and a 12-month high of $183.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.61.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 59.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

