Quadrise’s (QED) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Quadrise (LON:QED – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Quadrise Stock Up 1.8 %

Quadrise stock opened at GBX 1.38 ($0.02) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.22. Quadrise has a one year low of GBX 0.66 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 2.30 ($0.03).

Quadrise Company Profile

Quadrise Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells emulsion fuels for use in power generation, industrial, marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. The company produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue (MSAR) technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil; and oil-in-water emulsified synthetic biofuels through its bioMSAR technology as a substitute for biofuel.

