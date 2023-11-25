Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 697,249 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.90% of Qualys worth $90,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Qualys by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Qualys by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Qualys by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Qualys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $241,176.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,798 shares in the company, valued at $7,911,626.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $241,176.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,911,626.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,182 shares of company stock worth $2,399,037. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.08.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $180.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 0.53. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.10 and a fifty-two week high of $183.49.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. Qualys had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

