RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
RADCOM Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RDCM opened at $8.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.75 million, a PE ratio of 118.00 and a beta of 0.82. RADCOM has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.01.
RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.70 million. RADCOM had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 1.81%. Research analysts predict that RADCOM will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.
RADCOM Company Profile
RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.
