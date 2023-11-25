Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Position Boosted by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $903.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total transaction of $82,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,355,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total transaction of $82,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,355,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total transaction of $858,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,138 shares of company stock worth $2,575,126. 8.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %

REGN stock opened at $798.30 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $668.00 and a 12-month high of $853.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $86.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $814.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $782.66.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

