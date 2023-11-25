Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Regulus Therapeutics from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.

RGLS stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.61. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $2.14.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 648,121 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $8,656,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50,518 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $54,000. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

