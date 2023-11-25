Reliance Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) Shares Down 2.9%

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.37 and last traded at $2.37. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.
Reliance Worldwide Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.59.
Reliance Worldwide Company Profile
Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of water flow, control, and monitoring products and solutions for plumbing and heating industries. It offers plumbing solutions comprising brass and plastic push-to-connect plumbing fittings, other fittings, pipes, valves, and integrated installation solutions; appliance installations solutions, such as fluid tech and appliance installation and repair services; and other products.
