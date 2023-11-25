Relx (LON:REL) Sets New 52-Week High at $3,045.00

Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,045 ($38.10) and last traded at GBX 3,040 ($38.03), with a volume of 3029710 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,006 ($37.61).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on REL. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,770 ($34.66) to GBX 2,860 ($35.78) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investec raised shares of Relx to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($35.66) price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 3,100 ($38.78) to GBX 3,170 ($39.66) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,270 ($40.91) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,752.44 ($34.44).

Get Relx alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on REL

Relx Stock Down 0.4 %

Relx Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,873.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,671.71. The company has a market capitalization of £57.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3,350.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46.

(Get Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.