Research Analysts Set Expectations for Brinker International, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Brinker International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 22nd. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $3.48 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.45. The consensus estimate for Brinker International’s current full-year earnings is $3.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EAT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Brinker International from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Brinker International Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $35.55 on Thursday. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $42.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.37.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.25. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 84.94%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brinker International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 10.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Brinker International by 3.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Brinker International by 68.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Brinker International by 5.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in Brinker International by 8.3% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period.

Brinker International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.