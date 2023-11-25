Reviewing Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) and Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)

Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF – Get Free Report) and Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Future and Educational Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Future N/A N/A N/A Educational Development -2.46% -3.82% -1.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Future and Educational Development, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Future 0 1 0 0 2.00 Educational Development 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.8% of Future shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.5% of Educational Development shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.2% of Educational Development shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Future and Educational Development’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Future N/A N/A N/A ($0.10) -114.31 Educational Development $87.83 million 0.09 -$2.51 million ($0.22) -4.08

Future has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Educational Development. Future is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Educational Development, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Future beats Educational Development on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Future

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks. It also provides print licensing, endorsement licensing, comparison shopping, video content production, energy auto switching, and digital media publishing services, as well as various sales and distribution services to third party. Future plc was founded in 1985 and is based in Bath, the United Kingdom.

About Educational Development

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels. It markets its products to retail accounts, which include book, school supply, toy and gift stores and museums, through commissioned sales representatives, trade and specialty wholesalers, and its internal tele-sales group; and through a network of independent sales consultants through internet sales, direct sales, home shows, and book fairs. Educational Development Corporation was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

