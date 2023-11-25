Reviewing Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) & The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Free Report) and The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Metso Oyj and The Shyft Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metso Oyj N/A N/A N/A The Shyft Group 2.96% 12.84% 6.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Metso Oyj and The Shyft Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metso Oyj 1 2 4 0 2.43 The Shyft Group 0 3 0 1 2.50

Earnings & Valuation

The Shyft Group has a consensus price target of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 90.27%. Given The Shyft Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Shyft Group is more favorable than Metso Oyj.

This table compares Metso Oyj and The Shyft Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metso Oyj N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The Shyft Group $971.88 million 0.40 $36.56 million $0.81 13.95

The Shyft Group has higher revenue and earnings than Metso Oyj.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Metso Oyj shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.6% of The Shyft Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of The Shyft Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

The Shyft Group beats Metso Oyj on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metso Oyj

Metso Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals. It offers a range of equipment, parts, and services for quarries, aggregates contractors, and construction companies; and process solutions, equipment, and aftermarket services for mining operations. The company also provides solutions for processing virtually various types of ores and concentrates to refined metals. The company was formerly known as Metso Outotec Oyj. Metso Oyj was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc. manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries. This segment markets its commercial vehicles, including walk-in vans, cutaway vans, and truck bodies under the Aeromaster, Velocity, Trademaster, and Utilivan brands; and vocation-specific equipment upfit services under the Utilimaster Upfit Services and Strobes-R-Us brands. It also installs specialty interior and exterior up-fit equipment for walk-in vans, truck bodies, cargo vans, and light duty pick-up trucks; and provides aftermarket support, including parts sales and field services, as well as parts and accessories. The Specialty Vehicles segment engineers and manufactures luxury class A diesel motor home chassis; and manufactures and assembles truck bodies under the Royal Truck Body and DuraMag brands. It also provides final assembly services for Isuzu N-gas and F-series chassis under the Builtmore Contract Manufacturing brand; and designs and installs custom lighting and upfit solutions for a range of specialty industries. In addition, this segment provides truck accessories under the Magnum brand; and a range of parts and accessories, and maintenance and repair services for its motorhome and specialty chassis. The Shyft Group, Inc. sells its products to commercial users, original equipment manufacturers, dealers, individuals, municipalities, and other government entities. The company was formerly known as Spartan Motors, Inc. and changed its name to The Shyft Group, Inc. in June 2020. The Shyft Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.

