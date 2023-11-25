Reviewing Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) & Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK)

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) and Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Talkspace and Pear Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Talkspace alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talkspace -26.25% -25.75% -21.54% Pear Therapeutics -594.70% -217.85% -95.20%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Talkspace and Pear Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talkspace $137.87 million 2.42 -$79.67 million ($0.22) -9.09 Pear Therapeutics $12.69 million 0.00 -$75.49 million ($0.22) N/A

Volatility and Risk

Pear Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Talkspace. Talkspace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pear Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Talkspace has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pear Therapeutics has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.4% of Talkspace shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of Pear Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 18.4% of Talkspace shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.7% of Pear Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Talkspace and Pear Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talkspace 0 0 0 0 N/A Pear Therapeutics 0 3 0 0 2.00

Summary

Talkspace beats Pear Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talkspace

(Get Free Report)

Talkspace, Inc. operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans through both business-to-business and business-to-consumer channels. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists. The company offers Talkspace for Business for employees to access its platform services on a benefit plan paid by the employer; and Talkspace Employee Assistance Program (EAP) and Talkspace Behavioral Health plan, that provides online therapy to employees through EAP and behavioral health benefits. Talkspace, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

About Pear Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Pear Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia. The company is also developing a pipeline of 14 product candidates focusing on psychiatry, neurology, and outside of central nervous system therapeutic areas, such as gastrointestinal, oncology, and cardiovascular. Pear Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Talkspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talkspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.