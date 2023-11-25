Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $28.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $29.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.56.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $26.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.05. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $32.50.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.38 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REYN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 675,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after buying an additional 39,307 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 784.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 9,057 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 43.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 108,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

(Get Free Report)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.