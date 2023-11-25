Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Ribbon Communications from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.88.

RBBN opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $364.07 million, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average of $2.66. Ribbon Communications has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $4.84.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $203.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.24 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. Equities research analysts predict that Ribbon Communications will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 7.8% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,619,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 117,749 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Ribbon Communications during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Ribbon Communications during the second quarter valued at $48,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Ribbon Communications by 21.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ribbon Communications by 3.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 178,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

