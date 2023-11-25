Riskified’s (RSKD) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. UBS Group currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $5.75.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RSKD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Riskified in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Riskified in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Riskified Stock Performance

RSKD opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.50 million, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.20. Riskified has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $6.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.52.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $71.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.19 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 23.08% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Riskified will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Riskified

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Riskified by 2.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Riskified by 11.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in Riskified by 11.0% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 25,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Riskified by 173.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its position in Riskified by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 513,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.66% of the company’s stock.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

