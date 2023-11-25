Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Position Lifted by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $9,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 432.2% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,214 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ROP. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $529.20.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total transaction of $548,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,310,613.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total value of $1,434,356.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,257,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total value of $548,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,310,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,545 over the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ROP opened at $525.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $499.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $484.38. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $416.77 and a 52-week high of $531.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $56.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.99%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

