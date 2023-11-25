Royal Bank of Canada Trims Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Target Price to $78.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

JACK has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.56.

Shares of JACK stock opened at $68.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.78. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $60.43 and a 52 week high of $99.56.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $372.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.48 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.94%.

In other Jack in the Box news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $41,146.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,007 shares in the company, valued at $544,556.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $41,146.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,007 shares in the company, valued at $544,556.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 8,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $557,750.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,851,833.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,614 shares of company stock worth $721,249. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 45.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 136.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

