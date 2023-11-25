Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Cut to C$128.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$129.00 to C$128.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RY. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$124.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$136.00 to C$135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. CSFB set a C$138.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$136.00 to C$135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$139.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$132.76.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$118.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$166.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.79. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$107.92 and a 1-year high of C$140.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$116.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$122.21.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.68 by C$0.16. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of C$14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.89 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.6219393 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$120.85, for a total value of C$499,231.35.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

