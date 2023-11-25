Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 11,589 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,589 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $10,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 10,680 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,358,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,935,000 after buying an additional 22,714 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 242,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,827,000 after buying an additional 102,194 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on SIG shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.20.

Insider Transactions at Signet Jewelers

In other news, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $745,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 225,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,835,072.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $745,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 225,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,835,072.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 3,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,066,818. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,879,519. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

NYSE SIG opened at $79.65 on Friday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52-week low of $57.10 and a 52-week high of $84.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.03 and a 200-day moving average of $71.64.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.47%.

Signet Jewelers Profile

(Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

