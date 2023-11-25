S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Trading Down 4.6%

S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 2,307 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 16,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of S4 Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

