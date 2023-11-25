Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Safeguard Scientifics Stock Performance
NYSE:SFE opened at $0.98 on Friday. Safeguard Scientifics has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $3.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.33.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
