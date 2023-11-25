Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

NYSE:SFE opened at $0.98 on Friday. Safeguard Scientifics has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $3.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.33.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFE. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 32,504.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 128,391 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 143,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 19,429 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.14% of the company’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

